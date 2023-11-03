News & Insights

Markets
SASR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Standex International and Waste Connections

November 03, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), and Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/15/23, Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/22/23, and Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 11/28/23. As a percentage of SASR's recent stock price of $22.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when SASR shares open for trading on 11/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for SXI to open 0.21% lower in price and for WCN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SASR, SXI, and WCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR):

SASR+Dividend+History+Chart

Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):

SXI+Dividend+History+Chart

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):

WCN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.11% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, 0.85% for Standex International Corp., and 0.85% for Waste Connections Inc.

In Friday trading, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Standex International Corp. shares are off about 1.3%, and Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 XLS Insider Buying
 Mid-America Apartment Communities Technical Analysis
 RPRX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SASR
SXI
WCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.