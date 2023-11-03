Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Standex International and Waste Connections

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), and Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/15/23, Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/22/23, and Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 11/28/23. As a percentage of SASR's recent stock price of $22.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when SASR shares open for trading on 11/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for SXI to open 0.21% lower in price and for WCN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SASR, SXI, and WCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.11% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, 0.85% for Standex International Corp., and 0.85% for Waste Connections Inc.

In Friday trading, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Standex International Corp. shares are off about 1.3%, and Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

