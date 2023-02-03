Markets
SASR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Marketaxess Holdings and Heritage Financial

February 03, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/23, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), and Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/15/23, Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 2/22/23, and Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/22/23. As a percentage of SASR's recent stock price of $34.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when SASR shares open for trading on 2/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for MKTX to open 0.20% lower in price and for HFWA to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SASR, MKTX, and HFWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR):

SASR+Dividend+History+Chart

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):

MKTX+Dividend+History+Chart

Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA):

HFWA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, 0.79% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, and 3.02% for Heritage Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are down about 4.4%, and Heritage Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

