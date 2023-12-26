News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, Spirit Realty Capital and Starwood Property Trust

December 26, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 1/16/24, Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6696 on 1/12/24, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $22.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for SRC to open 1.53% lower in price and for STWD to open 2.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, SRC, and STWD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):

SAFE+Dividend+History+Chart

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC):

SRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):

STWD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.16% for Safehold Inc, 6.13% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc, and 8.78% for Starwood Property Trust Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are trading flat, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

