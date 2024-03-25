Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and EastGroup Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), and EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 4/15/24, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/24, and EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $20.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for PEB to open 0.06% lower in price and for EGP to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, PEB, and EGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Safehold Inc, 0.25% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and 2.81% for EastGroup Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are down about 0.7%, and EastGroup Properties Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

