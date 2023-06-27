Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, DiamondRock Hospitality and Ladder Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Safehold Inc New (Symbol: SAFE), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc New will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 7/14/23, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/12/23, and Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $23.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc New to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 0.40% lower in price and for LADR to open 2.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, DRH, and LADR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc New (Symbol: SAFE):



DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.04% for Safehold Inc New, 1.59% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 8.75% for Ladder Capital Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Safehold Inc New shares are currently up about 0.7%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are off about 1.3%, and Ladder Capital Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

