Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, KKR and Western Alliance Bancorporation

November 14, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/30/23, KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 12/1/23, and Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $14.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for KKR to open 0.25% lower in price and for WAL to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, KKR, and WAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):

SBRA+Dividend+History+Chart

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):

KKR+Dividend+History+Chart

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):

WAL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.21% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 0.99% for KKR & CO Inc, and 3.18% for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

In Tuesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, KKR & CO Inc shares are up about 4.7%, and Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are up about 7% on the day.

