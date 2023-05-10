Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabine Royalty Trust, FirstCash Holdings and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR), FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabine Royalty Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.499 on 5/30/23, FirstCash Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/31/23, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 5/30/23. As a percentage of SBR's recent stock price of $71.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Sabine Royalty Trust to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SBR shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for FCFS to open 0.31% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBR, FCFS, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR):



FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.32% for Sabine Royalty Trust, 1.26% for FirstCash Holdings Inc, and 2.75% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Sabine Royalty Trust shares are currently up about 0.8%, FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

