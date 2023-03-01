Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryerson Holding, Tronox Holdings and LyondellBasell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/23, Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/16/23, Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/6/23, and LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 3/13/23. As a percentage of RYI's recent stock price of $36.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Ryerson Holding Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when RYI shares open for trading on 3/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for TROX to open 0.80% lower in price and for LYB to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYI, TROX, and LYB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for Ryerson Holding Corp, 3.18% for Tronox Holdings PLC, and 4.95% for LyondellBasell Industries NV.

In Wednesday trading, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently up about 2.4%, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.6%, and LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.