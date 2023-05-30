Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryerson Holding, Silgan Holdings and Agnico Eagle Mines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/15/23, Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/15/23, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of RYI's recent stock price of $35.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Ryerson Holding Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when RYI shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLGN to open 0.39% lower in price and for AEM to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYI, SLGN, and AEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Ryerson Holding Corp, 1.54% for Silgan Holdings Inc, and 3.14% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are trading flat on the day.

