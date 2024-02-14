Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, Deluxe and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 3/15/24, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/4/24, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/7/24. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $118.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.54% lower in price and for ZWS to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for R, DLX, and ZWS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Ryder System, Inc., 6.16% for Deluxe Corp, and 1.03% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Deluxe Corp shares are down about 6%, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are off about 4.3% on the day.

