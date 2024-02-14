News & Insights

Markets
R

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, Deluxe and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

February 14, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 3/15/24, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/4/24, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/7/24. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $118.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.54% lower in price and for ZWS to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for R, DLX, and ZWS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):

R+Dividend+History+Chart

Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):

DLX+Dividend+History+Chart

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):

ZWS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Ryder System, Inc., 6.16% for Deluxe Corp, and 1.03% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Deluxe Corp shares are down about 6%, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are off about 4.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Yield
 Funds Holding PSCJ
 TSPT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R
DLX
ZWS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.