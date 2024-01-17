Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryanair Holdings, Costamare and APA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/24, Ryanair Holdings plc (Symbol: RYAAY), Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryanair Holdings plc will pay its Special dividend of $0.9653 on 3/11/24, Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/7/24, and APA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/22/24. As a percentage of RYAAY's recent stock price of $125.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Ryanair Holdings plc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when RYAAY shares open for trading on 1/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for CMRE to open 1.05% lower in price and for APA to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYAAY, CMRE, and APA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Ryanair Holdings plc, 4.21% for Costamare Inc, and 3.20% for APA Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ryanair Holdings plc shares are currently up about 2%, Costamare Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and APA Corp shares are down about 3.9% on the day.

