Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryan Specialty Holdings, FB Financial and PennyMac Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/24, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK), and PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 5/28/24, FB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/28/24, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of RYAN's recent stock price of $52.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when RYAN shares open for trading on 5/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for FBK to open 0.44% lower in price and for PFSI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYAN, FBK, and PFSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, 1.76% for FB Financial Corp, and 0.87% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, FB Financial Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

