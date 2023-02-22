Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, Tractor Supply and Constellation Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/23, Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/16/23, Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 3/14/23, and Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.282 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of RUSHA's recent stock price of $57.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when RUSHA shares open for trading on 2/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for TSCO to open 0.44% lower in price and for CEG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RUSHA, TSCO, and CEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Rush Enterprises Inc., 1.76% for Tractor Supply Co., and 1.43% for Constellation Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Tractor Supply Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and Constellation Energy Corp shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

