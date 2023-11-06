Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, ResMed and MGIC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), and MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/12/23, ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/14/23, and MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 11/28/23. As a percentage of RUSHA's recent stock price of $38.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when RUSHA shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for RMD to open 0.31% lower in price and for MTG to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RUSHA, RMD, and MTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Rush Enterprises Inc., 1.24% for ResMed Inc., and 2.59% for MGIC Investment Corp..

In Monday trading, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, ResMed Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

