Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, NextEra Energy and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/24, Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/18/24, NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 3/15/24, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/13/24. As a percentage of RUSHA's recent stock price of $45.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when RUSHA shares open for trading on 2/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for NEE to open 0.90% lower in price and for LH to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RUSHA, NEE, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Rush Enterprises Inc., 3.61% for NextEra Energy Inc, and 1.32% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

In Thursday trading, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently up about 1.8%, NextEra Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

