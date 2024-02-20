Ex-Dividend Reminder: RTX, Robert Half and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/24, RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/21/24, Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/15/24, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of RTX's recent stock price of $91.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of RTX Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when RTX shares open for trading on 2/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.66% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RTX, RHI, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.59% for RTX Corp, 2.62% for Robert Half Inc, and 1.99% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, RTX Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Robert Half Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

