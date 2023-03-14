Markets
RBSPF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal BK Scotland Group, Coca-Cola and Vector Group

March 14, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF), Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), and Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 5/2/23, Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/3/23, and Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/30/23. As a percentage of RBSPF's recent stock price of $3.20, this dividend works out to approximately 3.12%, so look for shares of Royal BK Scotland Group plc to trade 3.12% lower — all else being equal — when RBSPF shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for KO to open 0.77% lower in price and for VGR to open 1.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBSPF, KO, and VGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF):

RBSPF+Dividend+History+Chart

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):

KO+Dividend+History+Chart

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):

VGR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.25% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc, 3.07% for Coca-Cola Co, and 6.58% for Vector Group Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are currently down about 3.9%, Coca-Cola Co shares are up about 0.3%, and Vector Group Ltd shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

