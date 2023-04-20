Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal Bank of Canada, Lakeland Financial and Dell Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/24/23, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), and Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 5/24/23, Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 5/5/23, and Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/5/23. As a percentage of RY's recent stock price of $99.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when RY shares open for trading on 4/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for LKFN to open 0.81% lower in price and for DELL to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RY, LKFN, and DELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.30% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), 3.23% for Lakeland Financial Corp, and 3.44% for Dell Technologies Inc.

In Thursday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently off about 0.5%, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Dell Technologies Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

