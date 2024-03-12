News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Paramount Global and Jack in the Box

March 12, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3675 on 3/29/24, Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/24, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/27/24. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $145.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Ross Stores Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when ROST shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for PARA to open 0.43% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, PARA, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Ross Stores Inc, 1.72% for Paramount Global, and 2.38% for Jack in the Box, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Ross Stores Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Paramount Global shares are up about 6.3%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

