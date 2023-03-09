Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Camping World Holdings and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/23, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 3/31/23, Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/29/23, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/23. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $108.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Ross Stores Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ROST shares open for trading on 3/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for CWH to open 2.78% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, CWH, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Ross Stores Inc, 11.13% for Camping World Holdings Inc, and 0.48% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ross Stores Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

