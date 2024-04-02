Ex-Dividend Reminder: Roper Technologies, NetApp and Encore Wire

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/24, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), and Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/22/24, NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/24/24, and Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/19/24. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $553.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Roper Technologies Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when ROP shares open for trading on 4/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for NTAP to open 0.48% lower in price and for WIRE to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROP, NTAP, and WIRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Roper Technologies Inc, 1.90% for NetApp, Inc., and 0.03% for Encore Wire Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, NetApp, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Encore Wire Corp. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 EPV Videos

 Funds Holding CRK

 VRSK YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.