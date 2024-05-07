Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rollins, Lithia Motors and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/10/24, Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 5/24/24, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 5/28/24. As a percentage of ROL's recent stock price of $47.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Rollins, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ROL shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for LAD to open 0.20% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROL, LAD, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Rollins, Inc., 0.81% for Lithia Motors Inc, and 1.39% for Walmart Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Rollins, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.1%, Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 3.5%, and Walmart Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

