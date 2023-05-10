Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Apple and MAXIMUS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 6/12/23, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/18/23, and MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $276.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.14% lower in price and for MMS to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROK, AAPL, and MMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., 0.55% for Apple Inc, and 1.40% for MAXIMUS Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Apple Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and MAXIMUS Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

