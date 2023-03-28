Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLJ Lodging Trust, US Bancorp and Tricon Residential

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), and Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/17/23, US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 4/17/23, and Tricon Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 4/15/23. As a percentage of RLJ's recent stock price of $9.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when RLJ shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for USB to open 1.39% lower in price and for TCN to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLJ, USB, and TCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for RLJ Lodging Trust, 5.57% for US Bancorp, and 3.16% for Tricon Residential Inc.

In Tuesday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently off about 1.5%, US Bancorp shares are off about 1.1%, and Tricon Residential Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.