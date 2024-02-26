Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLI, Brookfield Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/20/24, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/28/24, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of RLI's recent stock price of $146.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of RLI Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when RLI shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for BAM to open 0.92% lower in price and for GS to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLI, BAM, and GS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for RLI Corp, 3.69% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, and 2.81% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

In Monday trading, RLI Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are off about 1.2%, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Latest 13F Filings

 PAYO Stock Predictions

 GURU Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.