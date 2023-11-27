Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 12/7/23, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/7/23, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $12.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for SPB to open 0.63% lower in price and for NWL to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, SPB, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.39% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 2.54% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, and 3.74% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Monday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.5%, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

