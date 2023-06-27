Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, FirstService and Osisko Gold Royalties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 7/10/23, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 7/7/23, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $14.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.15% lower in price and for OR to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, FSV, and OR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.64% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 0.62% for FirstService Corp, and 1.58% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 1.4%, FirstService Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

