Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Evertec and Conagra Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 8/8/23, Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/1/23, and Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $15.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 7/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for EVTC to open 0.12% lower in price and for CAG to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, EVTC, and CAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.06% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 0.48% for Evertec, Inc., and 4.21% for Conagra Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently down about 0.9%, Evertec, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Conagra Brands Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.