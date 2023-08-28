Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Brookfield Business Partners and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 9/8/23, Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 9/29/23, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $14.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for BBU to open 0.41% lower in price and for UGIC to open 3.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, BBU, and UGIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.57% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 1.64% for Brookfield Business Partners LP, and 12.45% for UGI Corp..

In Monday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.6%, Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 0.9%, and UGI Corp. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.