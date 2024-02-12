News & Insights

Markets
REYN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reynolds Consumer Products, SunCoke Energy and Minerals Technologies

February 12, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/29/24, SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/1/24, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/7/24. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $28.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SXC to open 0.89% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REYN, SXC, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):

SXC+Dividend+History+Chart

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):

MTX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, 3.57% for SunCoke Energy Inc, and 0.56% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Monday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, SunCoke Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
 ATA Split History
 OCCF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REYN
SXC
MTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.