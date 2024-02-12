Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reynolds Consumer Products, SunCoke Energy and Minerals Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/29/24, SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/1/24, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/7/24. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $28.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SXC to open 0.89% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REYN, SXC, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, 3.57% for SunCoke Energy Inc, and 0.56% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Monday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, SunCoke Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.