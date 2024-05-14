Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reynolds Consumer Products, Delek US Holdings and Matador Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/31/24, Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/24/24, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $29.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DK to open 0.91% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REYN, DK, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, 3.64% for Delek US Holdings Inc, and 1.27% for Matador Resources Co.

In Tuesday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Matador Resources Co shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

