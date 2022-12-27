Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REXR, CIM, and EPRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, 15.23% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 4.67% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are down about 1%, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

