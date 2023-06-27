News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: REV Group, Mondelez International and Ralph Lauren

June 27, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/14/23, Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 7/14/23, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of REVG's recent stock price of $12.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of REV Group Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when REVG shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for MDLZ to open 0.52% lower in price and for RL to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REVG, MDLZ, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG):

REVG+Dividend+History+Chart

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):

MDLZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):

RL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for REV Group Inc, 2.09% for Mondelez International Inc, and 2.52% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Tuesday trading, REV Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Mondelez International Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

