Ex-Dividend Reminder: REV Group, Keurig Dr Pepper and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/12/24, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 4/12/24, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/12/24. As a percentage of REVG's recent stock price of $18.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of REV Group Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when REVG shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for KDP to open 0.72% lower in price and for RL to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REVG, KDP, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG):



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for REV Group Inc, 2.89% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, and 1.60% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Monday trading, REV Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

