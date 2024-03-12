Ex-Dividend Reminder: Retail Opportunity Investments, Ares Management and BCE

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC), Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/5/24, Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 3/29/24, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9975 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of ROIC's recent stock price of $13.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when ROIC shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for ARES to open 0.70% lower in price and for BCE to open 2.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROIC, ARES, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC):



Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.59% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, 2.81% for Ares Management Corp, and 10.95% for BCE Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ares Management Corp shares are down about 1.1%, and BCE Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

