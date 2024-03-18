News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Restaurant Brands International, Philip Morris International and Dole

March 18, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/24, Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 4/4/24, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 4/9/24, and Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/4/24. As a percentage of QSR's recent stock price of $79.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when QSR shares open for trading on 3/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 1.38% lower in price and for DOLE to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for QSR, PM, and DOLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):

QSR+Dividend+History+Chart

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):

PM+Dividend+History+Chart

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):

DOLE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, 5.52% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 2.70% for Dole plc.

In Monday trading, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently off about 3.1%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Dole plc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

