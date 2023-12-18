Ex-Dividend Reminder: Restaurant Brands International, Altria Group and Philip Morris International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/23, Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/4/24, Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 1/10/24, and Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 1/10/24. As a percentage of QSR's recent stock price of $73.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when QSR shares open for trading on 12/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for MO to open 2.35% lower in price and for PM to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for QSR, MO, and PM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, 9.39% for Altria Group Inc, and 5.50% for Philip Morris International Inc.

In Monday trading, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Altria Group Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Philip Morris International Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

