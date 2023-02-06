Ex-Dividend Reminder: ResMed, Healthpeak Properties and Heritage Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/23, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), and Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/16/23, Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/23/23, and Heritage Commerce Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/23/23. As a percentage of RMD's recent stock price of $222.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of ResMed Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when RMD shares open for trading on 2/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for PEAK to open 1.10% lower in price and for HTBK to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RMD, PEAK, and HTBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK):



Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for ResMed Inc., 4.40% for Healthpeak Properties Inc, and 4.14% for Heritage Commerce Corp.

In Monday trading, ResMed Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Heritage Commerce Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.