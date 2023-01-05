Ex-Dividend Reminder: Repsol, Equinor and General Mills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/23, Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF), Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Repsol Ypf S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 1/11/23, Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/25/23, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 2/1/23. As a percentage of REPYF's recent stock price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of Repsol Ypf S A to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when REPYF shares open for trading on 1/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for EQNR to open 0.64% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REPYF, EQNR, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF):



Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Repsol Ypf S A, 2.55% for Equinor ASA, and 2.56% for General Mills Inc.

In Thursday trading, Repsol Ypf S A shares are currently up about 2.4%, Equinor ASA shares are down about 1.4%, and General Mills Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

