Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rent-A-Center, Vistra and Berkley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/22, Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rent-A-Center Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/10/23, Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.193 on 12/29/22, and Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/28/22. As a percentage of RCII's recent stock price of $23.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when RCII shares open for trading on 12/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for VST to open 0.80% lower in price and for WRB to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCII, VST, and WRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.83% for Rent-A-Center Inc., 3.19% for Vistra Corp, and 0.55% for Berkley Corp.

In Thursday trading, Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are currently off about 3.4%, Vistra Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Berkley Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

