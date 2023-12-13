Ex-Dividend Reminder: Renasant, Stock Yards Bancorp and Empire State Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), and Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/1/24, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/29/23, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of RNST's recent stock price of $30.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Renasant Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when RNST shares open for trading on 12/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYBT to open 0.63% lower in price and for ESRT to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNST, SYBT, and ESRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Renasant Corp, 2.50% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, and 1.54% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Renasant Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 3.4% on the day.

