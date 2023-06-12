Ex-Dividend Reminder: RenaissanceRe Holdings, Empire State Realty Trust and T. Rowe Price Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), and T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/30/23, Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 6/30/23, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 6/29/23. As a percentage of RNR's recent stock price of $192.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when RNR shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ESRT to open 0.50% lower in price and for TROW to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNR, ESRT, and TROW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., 2.01% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, and 4.41% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are off about 3.4% on the day.

