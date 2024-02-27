News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regions Financial, Safety Insurance Group and First Financial Bancorp

February 27, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), and First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/1/24, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/15/24, and First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of RF's recent stock price of $18.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Regions Financial Corp to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when RF shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for SAFT to open 1.05% lower in price and for FFBC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RF, SAFT, and FFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):

RF+Dividend+History+Chart

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):

SAFT+Dividend+History+Chart

First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):

FFBC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Regions Financial Corp, 4.21% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc., and 4.23% for First Financial Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Regions Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and First Financial Bancorp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

