Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regions Financial, CME Group and United Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), CME Group (Symbol: CME), and United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/4/23, CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/27/23, and United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of RF's recent stock price of $23.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Regions Financial Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when RF shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for CME to open 0.60% lower in price and for UBSI to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RF, CME, and UBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for Regions Financial Corp, 2.39% for CME Group, and 3.63% for United Bankshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Regions Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, CME Group shares are down about 0.4%, and United Bankshares Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

