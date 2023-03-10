Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regency Centers, Empire State Realty Trust and Hamilton Lane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 4/5/23, Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 3/31/23, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/6/23. As a percentage of REG's recent stock price of $60.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Regency Centers Corp to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when REG shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ESRT to open 0.44% lower in price and for HLNE to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for REG, ESRT, and HLNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.30% for Regency Centers Corp, 1.78% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, and 2.20% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A.

In Friday trading, Regency Centers Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

