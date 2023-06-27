Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regal Rexnord, Illinois Tool Works and Deere

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/14/23, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 7/13/23, and Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 8/8/23. As a percentage of RRX's recent stock price of $150.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Regal Rexnord Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when RRX shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for ITW to open 0.53% lower in price and for DE to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRX, ITW, and DE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Regal Rexnord Corp, 2.12% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., and 1.22% for Deere & Co..

In Tuesday trading, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Deere & Co. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

