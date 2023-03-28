Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regal Rexnord, CTS and Granite Construction

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/14/23, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 4/28/23, and Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of RRX's recent stock price of $137.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Regal Rexnord Corp to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when RRX shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.09% lower in price and for GVA to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRX, CTS, and GVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Regal Rexnord Corp, 0.36% for CTS Corp, and 1.30% for Granite Construction Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, CTS Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Granite Construction Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

