Ex-Dividend Reminder: Redwood Trust, Korn Ferry and Flowserve

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/21/23, Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY), and Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/29/23, Korn Ferry will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/13/23, and Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/6/23. As a percentage of RWT's recent stock price of $7.87, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Redwood Trust Inc to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when RWT shares open for trading on 9/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for KFY to open 0.38% lower in price and for FLS to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RWT, KFY, and FLS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY):



Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.14% for Redwood Trust Inc, 1.51% for Korn Ferry, and 2.01% for Flowserve Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Redwood Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Korn Ferry shares are trading flat, and Flowserve Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

