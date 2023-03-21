Ex-Dividend Reminder: Redwood Trust, Flowserve and ICF International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/23/23, Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), and ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/31/23, Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/7/23, and ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/13/23. As a percentage of RWT's recent stock price of $6.86, this dividend works out to approximately 3.36%, so look for shares of Redwood Trust Inc to trade 3.36% lower — all else being equal — when RWT shares open for trading on 3/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for FLS to open 0.64% lower in price and for ICFI to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RWT, FLS, and ICFI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.42% for Redwood Trust Inc, 2.54% for Flowserve Corp, and 0.50% for ICF International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Redwood Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Flowserve Corp shares are up about 2.4%, and ICF International Inc shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

