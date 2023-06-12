Ex-Dividend Reminder: Red Rock Resorts, SpartanNash and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/23, SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 6/30/23, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of RRR's recent stock price of $49.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when RRR shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SPTN to open 0.98% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RRR, SPTN, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, 3.92% for SpartanNash Co, and 1.62% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Monday trading, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, SpartanNash Co shares are off about 1%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.